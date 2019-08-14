Abacus Group Named To Inc. Magazine’s Annual List Of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies - The 2019 Inc. 5000

Inc. magazine today revealed that Abacus Group, a leading provider of hosted IT solutions and services for alternative investment firms, has been named to the 2019 Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies.
The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Microsoft, Dell, Domino’s Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
“This has been an exciting year for Abacus in terms of growth. The company made two significant acquisitions, making us the largest provider of IT services to alternative investment firms in the New York metropolitan area,” said Chris Grandi, Founder and CEO of Abacus Group. “These acquisitions combine the best-in-breed in talent and innovation, so that we can continue to set the industry standard in client service and solutions.”
The 2019 Inc. 5000 achieved an astounding three-year average growth of 454 percent, and a median rate of 157 percent. The Inc. 5000’s aggregate revenue was $237.7 billion in 2018, accounting for 1,216,308 jobs over the past three years. In order for companies to qualify for the 2019 Inc. 5000 list, they must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2015, and must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent – not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies – as of December 31, 2018.
Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.
“The companies on this year’s Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success,” says Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. “There’s no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities.”