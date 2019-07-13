A New Petrochemical Company Is Listed At Tehran Stock Exchange - TSE Witnessed A New Petrochemical Company

On Saturday 13 July 2019 totally 300 million equity shares (10 percent) of Nouri Petrochemical Company were floated at TSE for the first time.
The IPO was conducted through book building mechanism and each share was priced at IRR 31,250 during price-discovery session.
Nouri Petrochemical IPO added up the number of listed companies at TSE to 330 and its market capitalization by IRR 93,750 billion.
533 equity shares were allocated to each trading code, bringing about a new milestone of 580,000 allocated trading code in aggregate.