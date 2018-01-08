A 9-Month Review Of Tehran Stock Exchange

During the first 9 months of the current Iranian year (21 March-22 December 2017) more than 28% of trading was on-line based.
In the period, the amount of 95,105 million shares with the total value of IRR 187,976 billion were traded on-line, including 28 and 22 percent of total equities transactions.
Among regional floors, Kish Island, Isfahan, Mashhad, Karaj and Tabriz were the top 5 trading venues by value.
Moreover, total amount of 59 million bonds certificates at the value of IRR 59,080 billion, as well as 1,031 million ETF units at the total value of IRR 10,735 billion were traded at Tehran Stock Exchange in the 9-month period.
The Exchange’s P/E ratio was calculated at the end of this period as 7.06