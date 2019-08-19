5th IPO This Year At Tehran Stock Exchange

On Monday 19 August 2019 totally 75 million equity shares (20 percent) of Ghaltak Sazan Company were floated at TSE for the first time.
The IPO was conducted through book building mechanism and each share was priced at IRR 8,400 during price-discovery session.
The IPO added up the number of listed companies at TSE to 330 and its market capitalization by IRR 31, 50 billion.
117 equity shares were allocated to each trading code, bringing about a new milestone of roughly 650,000 allocated trading code in aggregate.