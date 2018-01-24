34th Annual Cboe Risk Management Conference U.S. 2018 - Leading Institutional Derivatives, Volatility Traders To Meet In Bonita Springs, Florida, March 7 - 9

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE | Nasdaq: CBOE) will host the 34th annual Cboe Risk Management Conference (RMC) U.S. from Wednesday, March 7 through Friday, March 9, 2018, at the Hyatt Regency Coconut Point in Bonita Springs, Florida.
Top traders, strategists and researchers will discuss the latest products and strategies for managing risk, enhancing yields and lowering portfolio volatility at Cboe RMC U.S. The conference features 15 sessions over three days, with presentations and discussions led by more than 30 highly regarded industry experts.
Keynote speakers for Cboe RMC U.S. will include Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, co-founders of Gemini, a next-generation digital asset exchange, discussing “Digital Assets and the Future of Finance.” Cameron and Tyler have been angel investors and entrepreneurs in emerging technologies since 2003.
Louis-Vincent Gave, founding partner and CEO of Gavekal, an independent macro research firm based in Hong Kong, will also provide a keynote address. Author of five books, including “Too Different for Comfort” and “Simple Economic Concepts for Complicated Financial Markets,” Gave’s talk will address the topic, “Market Movers: The Structure and the Cycle in 2018.”
A third featured keynote address will be from Dean Curnutt, CEO of Macro Risk Advisors, a firm that provides global market risk analysis and execution for institutional investors. Curnutt will lend his expertise in options trading strategies with his talk, “The VIX Index Turns 25...Reflections on Quiet and Fear Throughout the Years.”
Registration, hotel information and a schedule of sessions are available at www.cboermcUS.com. The website also features video interviews and social media highlights from the European and Asian Cboe Risk Management Conferences held last year in Hertfordshire, United Kingdom and Hong Kong. Please inquire about discounts for qualified end-users and complimentary registration for financial journalists. Registration in advance is required and space is limited.
During the conference, Cboe’s website is expected to feature live updates from Cboe RMC U.S., including blogs from each of the sessions, and relevant conversations and photos posted on Twitter tagged #CboeRMC.