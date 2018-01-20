20th Annual Shorcan Charity Day Raises Over $630,000

Shorcan Brokers Limited (Shorcan), TMX Group's fixed income interdealer broker, held its 20th Annual Charity Day on January 18, 2018 raising more than $630,000. Each year, Shorcan donates revenue from the trading day to a variety of designated charities. Proceeds generated from yesterday's trading activity brings the total amount raised to over $9.1 million since the inaugural event in 1999.
"We are proud to mark the 20th anniversary of Shorcan Charity Day in support of organizations effecting positive change across our communities and helping people in need around the country," said Peter Conroy, President, Shorcan. "We thank our valued clients for generously pledging their support over the years to help establish this event as an annual success."
The following organizations are among those that will receive funds from Charity Day proceeds:
- ALS Society of Canada
- Amici Camp Charity
- Best Buddies Canada
- Canadian Athletes Now Fund
- Children's Aid Foundation
- CIBC Children's Foundation
- Covenant House
- le Grand Défi Pierre Lavoie
- Dr. Lionel Carmant - La Fondation Charles Guindon
- Dr. Douglas Lee's UHN Research (Peter Monk Cardiac Centre)
- Eva's Initiative for Homeless Youth
- Foundation for Fighting Blindness
- Indspire
- Ontario Track 3 Foundation
- Je Passe Partout
- Le Refuge des Jeunes de Montréal
- Lime Connect
- Loran Scholars Foundation/Fondation Boursiers Loran
- Maison de la Paix
- Meningitis Research Foundation of Canada
- North York Harvest Food Bank
- Oak Park Neighbourhood Centre
- Foundation Otis Grant and Friends
- One Voice One Team
- Ontario SPCA
- Pierre Elliott Trudeau Elementary School (Resource Rooms)
- The Rotary Club of Toronto
- The Samaritan Foundation
- StepStones for Youth
- The Brain Campaign
- Canadian Chapter of the National Niemann-Pick Disease Foundation
- Toronto Youth Development
- WE Charity